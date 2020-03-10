Despite a few clouds, Tuesday afternoon will be fantastic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the five-day temperature outlook, we see a bit of a roller coaster ride, with temperatures climbing to the mid-80s by Thursday. Then, temperatures fall just in time for the weekend when highs will likely be in the upper 50s. Tuesday will not be as warm as yesterday but I do think it will be slightly better weather-wise, primarily because it will not be as windy as Monday was. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Breezy and very warm weather is what we get through the middle of the week. The warmest of the next seven days will be Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Then temperatures fall to below normal Friday into Saturday with scattered clouds and some decent rain chances, especially Friday afternoon and evening. looking at Saturday, the best chance of rain will be in the morning, then rain should move out by afternoon and evening.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
