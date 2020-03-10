Despite a few clouds, Tuesday afternoon will be fantastic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the five-day temperature outlook, we see a bit of a roller coaster ride, with temperatures climbing to the mid-80s by Thursday. Then, temperatures fall just in time for the weekend when highs will likely be in the upper 50s. Tuesday will not be as warm as yesterday but I do think it will be slightly better weather-wise, primarily because it will not be as windy as Monday was. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.