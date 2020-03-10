Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch on opening day at home against the Angels on March 26. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday's exhibition game against the New York Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return. Verlander had a siimilar lat injury during spring training in 2015 and did not make his season debut until June 13.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball. Surgeons were prepared to wire Calhoun's jaw shut but instead installed a plate to steady the fracture, which should make for a quicker recovery. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Calhoun would be released from the hospital this week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Daniels said doctors haven't determined if Calhoun had a concussion. Calhoun tweeted that he's “doing well” and “can't wait to be back hitting homers soon.”
UNDATED (AP) — As conference tournaments get into full swing ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among them are UCLA, Texas and a handful of teams from the Atlantic 10, which is fighting to get more than just Dayton into the dance.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 2, switching places with Baylor after the Lady Bears lost to unranked Iowa State. Maryland and UConn round out the first five teams in the poll.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor senior post Lauren Cox is the Big 12 women's basketball player of the year, and Kim Mulkey is the coach of the year. The No. 3 Lady Bears won their 10th consecutive regular-season conference title. The Big 12 awards announced Monday are determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches who couldn't vote for their own players. Baylor's DiDi Richards was the defensive player of the year and 6-3 center Queen Egbo was the top sixth player. Te'a Cooper, a grad transfer at Baylor, shared the newcomer of the year honors with Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack.
MIAMI (AP) — The United States will play Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on June 4 at the home of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo. The regional federation says the other semifinal between Mexico and Costa Rica will be played the same day at the stadium of the NFL's Houston Texans. The final and third-place game are June 7 at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.
UNDATED (AP) — For the second consecutive weekend, there won't be any fans at Amherst's NCAA Tournament games on campus because of the coronavirus outbreak. The school is hosting Division III Sweet 16 games, with the Mammoths playing George Fox on Friday night. Mary Hardin-Baylor will face Christopher Newport in the other women's basketball game. The semifinals are on Saturday. Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Mark Morefield said he disagreed with the decision.