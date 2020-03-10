Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Art Walk, Downtown growth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It is Hometown Pride Tour week on News Channel 6 and this week, we are featuring Downtown Wichita Falls as they get ready for a big Saturday.
Jana Schmader, Downtown Wichita Falls Development executive director, joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about what’s coming up.
The festival is this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the corner of 8th and Indiana.
It will feature the High-energy Americana band, Shane Smith & the Saints, food trucks, vendors, a 5K and much more.
There will also be game areas for both kids and adults.
General admission is $12 for adults and admission for military members and students is $10.
The festival is being put on by Downtown Wichita Falls Development and Union Square Credit Union!
“The Art Walk is such a popular event because it represents such a diverse group of people," Schmader said. “It’s so inclusive of the community from the artists, musicians, businesses and families.”
The first Art Walk of 2020 is on April 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Downtown Wichita Falls Development.
“We are trying to constantly plan new things to make that event fresh, so I think you’re going to see some new things," Schmader said. "We have a rooftop series going this year.”
The Art Walks are scheduled to be the first Thursdays of each month from April to October.
Growth in Downtown WF
“Property just keeps selling," Schmader said. “The growth is so organic and it’s momentous. We have a lot of properties that are in development, pre-development, or construction phase.”
When it comes to downtown development, Schmader preached patience.
“When you develop downtown properties and they’re historic, it takes a little longer of a time but I promise you guys it’s going to be worth the wait,” Schmader said.
Abilene Axe Company, The Burn Shop and several different retail establishments.
“It’s just a really diverse mix of development going on and I’m very excited about it,” Schmader said.
