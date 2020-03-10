Lady Hawks’ youthful experience paying off

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Coming into the 2020 high school softball season, the Iowa Park Lady Hawks might have been one of the biggest questions.
They have a new coach, they lost a few impactful seniors and they are probably the youngest team in Texoma.
But 13 games in and they have put any doubts to rest.
“More confidence knowing that we know what we can do," Iowa Park sophomore pitcher/infielder Raylea Parsons said.
“We have an idea of how good we can be, but we know we can always be better," Iowa Park freshman pitcher/utility Madison Fulfer said.
The Lady Hawks have started about as good as you can.
They are 12-1 this season and on a 12-game win streak, including five wins at their home tournament last weekend.
But this start was a little unexpected, having nine underclassmen on the team out of 11 and six of those are freshmen.
But what they lack in age.
“They’re not really freshman in terms of softball sense goes because they’ve played so many games," Iowa Park head coach Eric Simmons said.
That’s right, several of them play travel softball together, which means the team chemistry started at a high level.
“I think that helps more than anything," Simmons said. "Everyone of these girls, they love each other, they’re like sisters on and off the field and I think that just makes it easier to play together.”
“We just have more confidence in each and every one of us like if it goes to one person, we know they will make the play," Parsons said.
But Simmons’ biggest concern coming into the season was at the plate because there are several good pitchers in this area, especially in district 6-4A.
So he has been preaching patience at the plate and it is working.
“Most of the time when I’m up, sometimes I get nervous," Fulfer said. "So him telling us to stay calm and stuff, it really helps most of us to ease our nerves to go up there and do our job and move the runner.”
“We are a little better if we get deeper in the count," Simmons said. "A couple of them are still swinging earlier than I would like but we are getting better.”
And that's the big thing.
This team is extremely young and only going to get better.
They are averaging 11 runs a game and have only given up more than three runs, twice.
It should be fun to watch the Lady Hawks this year and in years to come.
