Moffett Library renovations near completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MSU Texas’ Moffett Library’s $7.4 million renovations are just about complete and are expected to be done by the beginning of April.
Since May 2018, work has been going strong to turn the library into a more modern place for students to study.
“This used to be a little gloomy and all but now it’s well-lit and everything so I feel like staying here more,” Gayal Hewakuruppu, a student who was studying in the library, said.
Now Hewakuruppu isn’t the only one who’s excited to see the project finally coming to an end.
“The first floor was where everything was at, where the food was at, where everything was at the computers and everything so I’m really excited to get back to my spot,” Desiree Harris, student, said.
The first floor was the last step of the project bringing a breath of fresh air into the old building.
“We knew what it was going to look like, we saw it on paper, we saw it on architect’s drawings, but to actually see it in person it’s just really exciting for me and my staff,” Dr. Carla Latham, university librarian said.
Walls have been ripped out, new classrooms and offices have been put in and study pods now occupy the first and second floor.
“They are trying to be more study oriented, group study, learning commons, that's a real common phrase we use now for people to gather,” Dr. Latham said.
All three stories of the library now fit this more modern aesthetic, a more welcoming place to study for upcoming tests.
“I’ve seen the old library and it wasn’t that appealing but right now it seems to be pretty appealing and there’s more coming so I’m excited to see what’s in store,” Hewakuruppu said.
“Even in here it’s open but not like a major walk way to where you see people like constantly all the time," Harris said. “There’re many ways for people to go. I kind of like that.”
Work here it’s just about finished up, new furniture is on the way and the first floor, it's almost ready for the students.
An open house will be held on April 7 to show off the completed project.
