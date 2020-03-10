11th Street fire does $30,000 in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early Tuesday morning, the Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished fire at a house on the west side of town.
They got a call just after 8:00 a.m. that said flames were spreading on the back side of a building on the corner of 11th Street and Van Buren Street.
A WFFD report said as many as 30 firemen were working to put out the fire at one point and they managed to do so in about half an hour.
No one was at home at the time and there were no injuries reported by WFFD.
The report said there was about $30,000 in damages to the home and about $3,500 in damages to contents.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.