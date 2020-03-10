Time to complete the Census 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Non-profits and community service outreach programs are encouraging everyone to participate in the 2020 census because it allows them to be able to help out those who need it most.
“Even though we here at Interfaith do not receive any state or federal funding, if that money does not come into the city that will put the burden on us to be able to help people with those gaps in income that have and the people that live in financial margins that depend on programs,” said Kris Gossum, Interface Outreach Services executive director.
The Census happens once every 10 years and every community has one chance to make a difference. It’s how federal and state funds are distributed and it affects everything from health care services, to how much we get back to serve our children in education, and many other programs.
The Census also used to attract new businesses, political representation, and emergency services.
“If you live, breathe and sleep here, you’re stationed at Sheppard," said Karen Montgomery-Gagne, City of Wichita Planning Administrator. “You need to be counted. That also goes for our ENJJPT partners and our MSU students. They need to be counted here. Don’t expect your parents to count you. Wherever you’re originally from. We need everyone living and breathing in Wichita Falls, April 1st, 2020, to be counted.”
Community leaders are already hosting Census parties on Friday at the community healthcare center, and later this month will be a week of events throughout the community for people to come in and get help.
“Here at Interfaith Outreach Services, we’re going to have one of our interview rooms we’re going to take over and make it a census room and anybody that wants to can come in and use our computers,” Gossum said.
“This is the easiest thing you can do to make a difference for your family and for your community for the next ten years. You’re helping guarantee a better future by ensuring you complete your census form,” Montgomery-Gagne said.
The estimates of not completing the census could cost the city around $20 million that can be used for infrastructure, public services, and health care.
The deadline is April 1, 2020.
For more on how the Census is used click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.