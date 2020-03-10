WF man arrested for burglary with intent to commit felony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers were called to the Catalina Hotel about an assault on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
WFPD reported officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim. The victim said she was going outside to check her car when she saw Freddie Laviolette pull up in the parking lot and get out of his truck. The victim then returned to her room and closed and locked the door.
The report said Laviolette came up to the door and began to bang on it. He then broke into the room and saw there was another man inside. Laviolette began to yell and ask who the man was. He then grabbed the man by his shirt and began to strike him with both hands in closed fists.
Laviolette pushed the man victim out of the room as he was assaulting him. The man left the scene and Laviolette came back and began to punch the woman. Laviolette then left the scene.
Officers arrived and were talking to the woman when Laviolette returned to the scene. They arrested him after the woman confirmed his identity.
Laviolette was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony.
His total bond was set at $50,000 and he has been released from the Wichita County Jail on bond.
He was previously arrested for burglary of a habitation in 1997.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.