WFISD “confident Kirby is going to get there” ahead of state testing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The future of Kirby Middle School is still unsure after Tuesday’s Wichita Falls ISD school board meeting, but board members and school staff said they’re feeling hopeful.
Kirby has not met Texas Education Agency education standards for the past four years. In 2015, House Bill 1842 made it so schools that do not meet those standards for five or more years are at risk of being shut down or taken over by the state.
The WFISD school board said it’s been working closely with Kirby officials to put them under a school improvement plan.
The quarterly report presented at today’s school board meeting shows the school is making improvements, just not fast enough.
Since the beginning of the school year, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said tutors have been on campus constantly to help get students’ scores higher, and he’s not giving up hope yet.
“Kirby has incremental gains,” said Kuhrt, “they’ve been small gains but they’ve still been gains and we’re seeing those again this year, so we’re confident. Every one of our schools that’s been in school improvement over the years has been able to make it out.”
Testing for the district will begin next month, with first-round results expected by the end of April. Kuhrt said the district will re-evaluate what it wants to do about Kirby moving forward.
