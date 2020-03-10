Worker dies after fall in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A contract worker died Tuesday after falling from a cotton gin at the Cotton Growers CO-OP in Altus.
Jackson County Undersheriff Stacy Rudolph identifed the man as Jose Lorenzo. He said Lorenzo was not from the Altus area and was at the CO-OP doing contract work.
The accident happened on Tuesday morning as crews were preparing to clean the gin. Lorenzo reportedly fell about 30 feet.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office was also called to the scene after the death.
We will continue to bring you updates as more information is released.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.