After a cloudy, mild Wednesday, Thursday will be the hottest day of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Springtime warmth is the weather headline both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the year so far with high temperatures in the mid-80s, some 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Then rain becomes the focus of the forecast beginning Friday and into the weekend. In fact, we will have a chance of rain every day from Friday onward to St Patrick’s Day. More on that in just a moment. We have a mild if not warm Wednesday morning, courtesy of strong south winds overnight. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
We’ll see dry weather today and Thursday then rain chances ramp up for Friday, with equal chances of rain Friday morning and Friday evening. We still think the best rain chances for Saturday will be in the morning, with rain moving east of Texoma Saturday afternoon. Then we will run a daily chance of thunderstorms through Saint Patrick’s Day.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
