After a cloudy, mild Wednesday, Thursday will be the hottest day of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Springtime warmth is the weather headline both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the year so far with high temperatures in the mid-80s, some 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Then rain becomes the focus of the forecast beginning Friday and into the weekend. In fact, we will have a chance of rain every day from Friday onward to St Patrick’s Day. More on that in just a moment. We have a mild if not warm Wednesday morning, courtesy of strong south winds overnight. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.