Animal Services Center to offer reduced adoption fees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is experiencing an overflow of dogs, cats and puppies.
The Animal Services Center is offering a reduced adoption fee from Saturday, March 14 through Saturday, March 21 in an effort to find forever homes for these animals.
The public is also invited to a special celebration on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’ll be free to attend and there will be games and prizes available for any attending children.
Attendees can also meet the adoptable animals during the celebration.
The reduced adoption fees will be as follows: one cat or kitten for $20 and one dog or puppy for $20. This fee also covers vaccinations, worming, feline leukemia testing for cats, heartworm testing for dogs six months and older, flea and tick preventative and microchipping.
Adopters must also pre-pay for the animal to to be spayed or neutered at a veterinarian of their choice and Animal Services staff will take adopted adult animals to the chosen veterinarian’s office. Puppies and kittens will be given a date that the procedure must be completed by.
If you’d like to see the adoptable animals, head by the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any questions should be directed to the Animal Services Center. You can give them a call at (940) 761-8894.
