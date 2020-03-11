Hometown Pride Tour: Downtown Living

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, we continued our Hometown Pride Tour featuring Downtown Wichita Falls and we looked into downtown living.
Downtown Wichita Falls is seeing a 98% occupancy rate in apartments. Community director for the Landmark on Lamar Apartments Carol Whitehead said she believes that percentage is due to a lot of activity in walking distance.
'We have actually been full since the end of November," Carol Whitehead, community director, said. “There’s a lot of things you can do down here that’s different. There’s just a lot of activity going on.”
Whitehead said more establishments have brought in a whole new crowd.
“This City is committed to their downtown," Terry Floyd, WF director of development services, said. "We are committed to making downtown a great place for our residents, some place where [it] really blends those quality of life things that we want to see.”
Floyd said when researching places to relocate, Downtown Wichita Falls stuck out to him right away.
“Downtown used to be thriving and there were stores down here and there were things you could come down here and do and then it just kind of mellowed out," Whitehead said. "A lot of those companies left but it’s coming back and there’s a lot more things.”
The owner of 9th Street Lofts, Anthony Patterson, said he believes downtown entertainment is helping that occupancy rate rise.
“It’s just a different lifestyle living downtown than you might live in the neighborhood," Patterson said.
9th Street Lofts is another apartment complex that is 100% occupied.
“It only took two and a half, three months to get that way so very quickly I was able to get 9th Street occupied and I have been hearing the same success from the other new apartments as well,” Patterson said.
As downtown continues to grow, Patterson said activity will grow as well.
For our next Hometown Pride Tour, we will be checking in on some downtown businesses to see how downtown festivals affect their revenue.
