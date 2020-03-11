Local auto group makes donation to YMCA

A Wichita Falls car dealership is giving back to the community with a new program. (Source: KAUZ)
By Jarred Burk | March 11, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 10:53 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls car dealership is giving back to the community with a new program.

Patterson Auto Group’s “Patterson Gives Back” program is donating a portion of every car sold to different organizations every month throughout 2020.

The YMCA of Wichita Falls was the recipient of February’s donation. On Monday, a check for just over $5,000 was presented to the organization by Patterson representatives.

Patterson Auto Group says the minimum amount they will donate each month will be $4,000.

