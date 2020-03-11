Local auto group makes donation to YMCA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls car dealership is giving back to the community with a new program.
Patterson Auto Group’s “Patterson Gives Back” program is donating a portion of every car sold to different organizations every month throughout 2020.
The YMCA of Wichita Falls was the recipient of February’s donation. On Monday, a check for just over $5,000 was presented to the organization by Patterson representatives.
Patterson Auto Group says the minimum amount they will donate each month will be $4,000.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.