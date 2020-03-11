MSU Texas putting preparations in place for coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Roughly 130 colleges across the country have begun canceling in-person classes due to the coronavirus. MSU Texas is not one of those schools but has been taking the steps to prepare if the virus would arrive.
“About two weeks ago we activated our incident command structure, as part of that we’ve introduced an incident management team for COVID-19,” vice president for student affairs Keith Lamb said.
MSU Texas has already suspended travel to countries the CDC has placed level 2 or 3 travel warnings on. It’s also telling students to be aware of where they’re traveling, whether domestically or internationally.
Putting in rules for students that do travel to areas affected.
“We’re requiring that they report it through an online portal we have for that, to self-isolate for 14 days per CDC recommendations, and messaging to the community and messaging on our COVID-19 website,” Lamb said.
“We started posting the CDC guidelines for how to screen patients to know how to handle them if they called or came in for an appointment,” Vinson Health Center medical director Dr. Keith Williamson said.
The university has already made plans for possibly using dorm spaces for isolation, increased cleaning measures, especially in high traffic areas and encouraging better handwashing and other health tips.
While canceling classes is not something they plan or want to do yet, the university is ready to take whatever steps they have to to keep students safe.
“Making plans if the university has to take a certain action that we can continue the continuity of operations, continuity of class delivery and provide a safe environment on campus,” Lamb said.
