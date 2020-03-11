News Channel 6 City Guide: Fashion Garage & Hello Again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking you inside two great businesses located in downtown Wichita Falls. First is Fashion Garage. You can find great vintage and contemporary looks for men and women. Second is Hello Again. It’s a unique décor consignment boutique that sits inside the world’s littlest skyscraper.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.