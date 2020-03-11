Rider HS student charged with assault after Tuesday fight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 15-year-old female student at Rider High School was arrested earlier this week after a fight in the hallways of the school.
According to WFPD, an officer who was at the school working security on Tuesday was approached by a student who informed the officer about a fight. The officer went to the location and found two girls on the ground pulling hair and fighting.
After being told to stop multiple times, the suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the head while she was on the ground.
The officer then pulled out their taser and removed the cartridge before using a “dry stun” on the suspect who then became compliant and was handcuffed.
The suspect has been charged with assault. Her identity has not been revealed because of her age.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.