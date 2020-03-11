WF police and Crockett Elementary students compete in coloring contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A wonderful example of community involvement is our good news on Tuesday night.
16 law enforcement members from the Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office took on a team of 64 Kindergartners from Crockett Elementary in a coloring contest today.
A few of the officers were even blindfolded for the big competition.
“Cause everybody knows that with kindergartners that coloring is king,” Lt. Joseph Puddu, WFPD community services unit, said. “So we came out, we challenged them, they brought their A game, they beat us and we’re proud to say it was a good time."
It looks like all that coloring practice came in handy for the students today.
“It was a good chance for us to get some involvement with the kids and they were excited, the officers were excited,” Lt. Puddu said. "So I think it was a good, fun program for everybody.”
