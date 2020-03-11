WF residents unbothered by stock market dip

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Stocks are bouncing back today after yesterday’s large drop, but a majority of Wichita Falls residents said they are not too worried about it.
Joe Koszarek has been investing for over 30 years and while this last year has been really good, this week was tough.
“We’ve had significant losses in the past week and a half,” Koszarek said.
Officials are saying it’s due to coronavirus panic. Yesterday’s stock market drop, which was the largest since 2008, was the last time Joe saw a big loss, however, right now, he remains optimistic.
“The stock market will recover," Koszarek said. “It usually does. When it goes down, you buy some more, and when it goes up, you make some money, so that’s what we are hoping for.”
That was the consensus on Tuesday following dip for many Wichita Falls residents. Though Shelly Torres-West suggests that people strengthen their cash position, diversify their portfolio and remain calm.
“At the very least they can talk to their financial advisor and get thier 401K put into cash and make sure that it’s not in risk anymore,” said Shelly Torres-West, Life Insurance Agent PHP Agency, Inc.
Since Monday’s plunge, the Dow is up more than 1,100 points.
