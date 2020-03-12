Altus Airman undergoing treatment following presumptive positive Coronavirus test

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -An Altus Air Force Airman is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel Coronavirus test. Altus Air Force Base released a statement Thursday on their Facebook page. Read statement below.
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-Randolph, Texas – An active-duty U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a presumptive positive novel coronavirus test.
In response, Altus AFB has changed its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to B to reflect the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel.
The Airman contracted COVID-19 after returning from leave in the greater Seattle, Washington, area earlier in the month.
“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation,” said Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander. “The health and safety of our Airmen and Families is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”
