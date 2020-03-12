Farmers and ranchers attend seminars at expo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, the Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo sprouted up in the first of a two day event.
“This is a way to bring in all of our agricultural producers in the community, in our area and our surrounding counties to come in and learn about the latest and newest technology that’s available to them,” said Katrina Mitchell, Texas A&M Agrilife county extension agent.
For some spokesmen, it’s important for them to be there in person with the farmers.
“We are excited to be here because it gets us out in front of the public and it gives farmers the opportunity to see some things maybe they haven’t seen before,” said Gary Duncan, ASCO product support sales representative.
“So it is very important for our Ag producers to continue to learn about new technologies and new ways,” Mitchell said.
But that isn’t the only reason it’s important for companies to be at events like this.
“Agriculture more so than any other industry is very professional and we enjoy the farmers and ranchers that enjoy us coming to see them as well as them coming to see us,” Duncan said. “It is a very face to face, handshake kind of business.”
If you don’t have a need for any equipment, they also hold seminars for farmers and ranchers who have to renew their licenses.
“Farmers and ranchers with pesticide applicator licenses have to, in order for them to renew their licenses every year, they have to do continued education units," said Henry Krusekopf, Texas department of Agriculture, Region 2 assistant regional director.
Henry’s session talked about just one of many topics for license holders.
“This section of the program is providing the continuing education unit for those farmers and ranchers that have pesticide applicator licenses and my particular presentation involves laws and regulations because the Texas Department of Agricultures sets the laws and regulations for pesticide use and licensing in the state of Texas,” Krusekopf said.
The expo includes the following educational units:
- Minimizing Herbicide Drift
- Wild Hog Control Program and IPM
- Pesticides and Vertebrate Predator & Pest Control
- Auxin Training for Cotton Producers (Cotton producers must RSVP seats)
- Farmer Q/A - Hemp
- Farmer Q/A - Chisholm Winter Fescue
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.