Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luke Doncic scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 113-97. The teams were in the second half when the word came that the NBA was suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Mavericks avoided their first three-game losing streak this season. They are the league's only team that hasn't lost three in a row.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak. Inslee said Wednesday that social gatherings of 250 or more people are banned through at least the end of March. That decision impacts the Mariners' first seven games of the Major League Baseball season that begins March 26. Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas State beat seventh-seeded TCU 53-49 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. RJ Nembhard scored 19 points and Desmond Bane added 16 for TCU. Kansas State scored the final eight points of the game. The Horned Frogs got their first lead with five minutes lef, then stretched it to 49-45 on a Kevin Samuel's free throw and jumper, but didn’t score in the final three minutes of the game.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed left-hander Yohander Méndez on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care. President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels announced the move prior to a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. Méndez has been held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation. Players are only allowed to consult physicians on the team's medical practitioners' list. Asked if Méndez had violated that policy, Daniels said “there's more to it than that, but I'm not going to get into it."
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The increasingly bitter dispute between American women's national soccer team and the U.S. Soccer Federation spilled onto the field when players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out in a protest before their 3-1 victory over Japan. Players filed a gender discrimination suit against the USSF, a case scheduled for trial starting May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles. The USSF submitted legal papers this week claiming that the women are less skilled and have less-demanding roles than the men on its national team. By wearing jerseys inside out, players hid the USSF crest on the jerseys.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Reed has a plan for the famed par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass. He wants to “hit it in the middle of the green and take your medicine.” He was referring to his scorecard. He might as well have been talking about his spectators. Reed is sure to hear jeers at one of golf’s most notorious holes. The island green is where casual fans spend hours drinking and rooting for balls to find the water. It's become a hot spot for hecklers. With Reed's sand-scraping incident still dogging him, his first trek at No. 17 could be comical or cringe-worthy.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach are suing the NCAA, its board of governors and a coach. They allege the NCAA didn't do enough to protect its athletes. Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in California. The women say they were sexually abused by John Rembao while he worked at Texas and Arizona. They want the suit to include any NCAA student-athlete at any member school since 1992 who say they were put at risk by the inaction of the NCAA.
UNDATED (AP) — Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among the 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The other inductees include Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior; Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott; Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now a prominent college football analyst on ESPN. The latest class for the Atlanta-based hall will be inducted Dec. 8 at the National Football Foundation's awards dinner in New York. The two coaches selected for induction are Dick Sheridan, who coached at Furman and North Carolina State, and longtime Villanova coach Andy Tally.