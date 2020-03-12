Lake Wichita Veterans Plaza planning moves forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The veteran’s plaza project at Lake Wichita has some new designs and supporters are hoping to quickly get the first phase underway.
“We’re hoping to really start the fundraising efforts when the boardwalk is complete in May,” David Coleman, Lake Wichita revitalization committee chairman, said.
The already received a large donation in the past, but as potential costs have changed, more will still need to be raised.
“We do have one very generous gift from Mr. Harry Patterson for the Veteran’s plaza, we have that we’re holding onto that," Coleman said. "Hopefully, we’ll build on that until we get enough money to start the project at least phase one.”
They don’t want to do this project alone though.
“We’re starting to get as many of the veteran’s groups together as we can, to get as much support as possible,” Coleman said.
Base Camp Lindsey is already looking forward to more people honoring veterans.
“Base Camp Lindsey, we’re part of a thing the catholic charities have championed, the veteran’s coalition, it’s all about honoring the veterans and anybody that does that in any way especially like this memorial they’re going to put in down by the lake I think is great,” Base Camp Lindsey board chair Steve Halloway said.
Halloway thinks it can help bring more people to the lake and bring awareness to their cause.
“It’ll be great for those who take the hike and bike trail so that as they go by every day they’ll see that and that’s gonna bring that to the front of their minds about the veterans and the more that happens the better head of steam we get at Base Camp Lindsey,” he said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.