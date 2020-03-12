Lone Star Conference suspends all athletic competition amidst COVID-19 concerns

MCKINNEY, Texas (TNN) - Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lone Star Conference today announced the suspension of regular-season competition for teams in all sports until March 30.
The suspension is effective today at midnight, meaning tomorrow’s Midwestern State tennis match versus Dallas Baptist University will not be played as scheduled.
All practices and team activities will be an institutional decision.
We have reached out to Midwestern State on their specific plans regarding spring football practices, in-season team practices and more and are waiting on a response.
