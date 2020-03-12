MSU Texas extends Spring break, to switch to online classes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has extended Spring Break for students until March 24 and they have announced classes will move from in-person instructions to online platforms beginning on March 25 as part of their preparations against the threat of coronavirus, according to a press release.
The press release encouraged students to take all academic materials with them during the break and to stay home if possible while online classes are ongoing.
Those who choose to remain on campus will need to register with the Office of Residence Life.
Students will still have access to all services including Moffett Library, campus computer labs, housing, Mesquite Dining Hall, the Student Wellness Center, and Vinson Health Center.
MSU Texas is taking these measures out of an abundance of cautious about the spread of the virus. There are no known cases of coronavirus on the MSU Texas campus at this time.
Their offices will remain open as scheduled during Spring Break and the University will still observe the two day holiday from March 19 to 20.
On-campus events are being reviewed by leadership and information about cancellations and postponements will be announced as they are determined.
