Temperatures will climb to the 80s Thursday before a big cool down Friday

Our warmest day of the year so far was Groundhog’s Day February 2nd, when we made it to eighty-three degrees. Our forecast high for Thursday is 85 degrees, some 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. We are seeing some clouds streak across the area this morning, but it will likely be this evening Before we see good rain chances. Friday will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and temperatures in the 50s all day. confidence is growing that rain will fall Saturday morning, and move out by midday, leaving us with a relatively nice Saturday afternoon when high temperatures will be in the low 70s.