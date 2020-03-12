Texoma cancellations, closures and delays due to coronavirus concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of all announced cancellations, closures, delays and precautions being taken in Texoma.
MSU Texas has extended Spring Break for students until March 24 and they have announced classes will move from in-person instructions to online platforms beginning on March 25.
North Central Texas College in Bowie
NCTC in Bowie has extended their Spring Break until the week of March 30 and they will be switching to online classes when they resume the semester.
Vernon College
Vernon College will continue like normal at this time.
Wichita Falls ISD
WFISD has not announced any delays or cancellations as of this time, but they have asked that the parents of their students who may be traveling to heavily affected countries including China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan to contact their child’s principal.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Wichita Falls
The St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Wichita Falls is still going on at this moment. Event officials will have hand sanitizer available at every entrance and exit and they will have extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the event. They are encouraging everyone who is not feeling well to stay home.
WorkForce Solutions North Texas job fair
The WorkForce Solutions North Texas job fair scheduled for March 19 at Region 9 has been canceled.
