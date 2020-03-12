Wichita County, City of Electra sign interlocal agreement

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County and the City of Electra signed an agreement allowing them to share equipment and manpower to complete projects throughout the city moving forward.
“What this does is give the citizens of Electra an opportunity to get help from the county with the streets and the drainage,” said Electra city administrator Steve Bowlin.
An agreement that Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum said just makes sense.
“When you talk about a city and the county working together, it really makes sense that we might have some specialized equipment that we buy with taxpayer dollars, and they might have some that we don’t have," Wichita Judge Woody Gossum said.
“But the interesting thing for the county, everybody in the county pays property taxes,” Gossum said. "Well, they may live in the city limits and so it seems really natural that we would take that equipment that’s been bought with their dollars and with the rural residents’ dollars, that if it’s going to save the county from investing in that piece of equipment or say the City rather for the investing again in that, why not do that.”
It’s called an interlocal agreement, and it’s allowing the City of Electra to focus on much-needed improvements.
“The City doesn’t have the equipment or the manpower to do this type of thing," Bowlin said.
This week’s Electra City council and the 4B board approved a new RV Park and new public restrooms downtown that are currently being constructed next to the Grand Theatre.
All of this is going on as they complete the refurbishing of their north water tower.
“We got a lot of good things happening right now,” Bowlin said.
