Hometown Pride Tour: 2020 Plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our Hometown Pride Tour of Downtown Wichita Falls is in its home stretch but our tour wouldn’t be complete without a look at the future.
Downtown stakeholders have a lot of big ideas for 2020 but none would be possible without the people who jump-started downtown development.
“I think that’s incredible,” Dick Bundy, BYSP Architects CEO, said. “They just think we’ve set the world on fire down here. Isn’t that great.”
Bundy started his business in Wichita Falls in 1992 and was one of the economic leaders who helped the City develop a plan for downtown.
“You know we got a group together and came up with some intent on how we wanted to help downtown revitalize and so that’s really what’s happening,” Bundy said.
When the City found out Sheppard Air Force Base would be a permanent installation, they needed a plan.
“Now when you start to think about it, you think what would it be like without Sheppard here,” Bundy said. “It would just be a major loss so the idea was we need to create and improve the quality of life for people at Sheppard and really for people in the community.”
“It really kind of speaks to some of the areas that we want to see just continue with progress from the City and those things include the implementation of some of the recommendations in that plan that really looking in pursuing those public and private partnerships,” Terry Floyd, WF director of development services, said.
Floyd said the investments made on the City’s end will spur the type of development needed to keep downtown thriving.
“That includes things such as a property maintenance code looking at some of our zoning categories from areas in my department but then also just continual funding through the 4B Board those improvements of our downtown businesses,” Floyd said.
Floyd said one plan for 2020 success is the potential to hire an economic development coordinator for the downtown area.
“Downtown is doing great and it’s really a great time to invest and to really be a part of downtown Wichita Falls,” Floyd said.
Floyd said the commitment from the City is the key in continuing the growth of downtown Wichita Falls.
