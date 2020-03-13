Judge prolongs accused Santa Fe shooter’s stay at Vernon health facility

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The man charged in the 2018 massacre of eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School will continue to stay at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon for at least 12 months, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Houston Chronicle report said accused gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, will continue to be evaluated at the health facility to see if he regains competency to stand trial.
Doctors at the hospital said Pagourtzis is still not competent to stand trial so this week a judge ordered him to stay in their custody for up to 12 months.
Attorneys say he could be out of treament sooner or a year could pass without a change to his mental state.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.