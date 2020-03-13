Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus' arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.