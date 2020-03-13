Law Enforcement Center nearly complete and adding beds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is nearing completion so, on Thursday, Commissioner Mark Beauchamp gave us a look inside.
Lots of progress has been made on the new LEC.
With all the concern about COVID-19, Commissioner Mark Beauchamp was proud to show off the new infirmary complete with quarantine areas to house inmates with contagious diseases.
“The sally port [gives us] the ability to have 10 cars and two buses pulled in securely, making the booking process much quicker,” Beauchamp said.
The facility will also include dog kennels, video visitation, and tons of natural light throughout.
$70 million was allotted for the project and nearly half of the money has already been spent.
“That’s a good milestone, we’ve reached," Beauchamp said. “We’re very confident in our budget and where we’re headed with it.”
Beauchamp said they may be able to include additional beds. If approved, the facility would with a total of 718 beds which might delay the opening.
“So I believe right now that we should be able to move into the sheriff’s office portion on schedule in August or early September and move into the jail starting into December. Early January-ish,” said Beauchamp.
