Mayor Santellana issues statement regarding COVID-19 preparations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mayor Santellana has issued a statement regarding the city’s preparedness for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Citizens of Wichita Falls,
As the Mayor of Wichita Falls, the safety and well-being of our citizens is always my number one concern and priority.
With this in mind, I want to assure you the city is taking proactive steps to ensure the welfare of our community.
Currently, there are NO confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wichita Falls or Wichita County. We are in constant communication with local, state and federal agencies regarding the situation.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has been, and will continue, to provide guidance and recommendations to our community partners as this situation evolves.
The community-wide COVID-19 task force has been meeting regularly, and will continue to do so, for as long as necessary. This task force consists of representatives from The Wichita County Public Health District, City and County officials, Texas Department of Emergency Management, United Regional, Kell West, Electra Memorial, Wichita Falls ISD and other districts in the county, Midwestern State University, Vernon College, Sheppard Air Force Base, North Texas Area United Way, Nortex Regional Planning Commission and surrounding community hospitals and healthcare representatives. Our medical community is prepared to respond if and when needed.
Again, I’d like to reinforce that we currently have NO known cases within Wichita County.
This situation is evolving rapidly and changes day to day. Regular updates will be provided online at health.wichitafallstx.gov as well as on the City of Wichita Falls and Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s social media pages.
The City of Wichita Falls is prepared to act swiftly if needed, and remains committed to the health and safety of our citizens
