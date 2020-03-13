Mayor Santellana issues statement regarding COVID-19 preparations

The community-wide COVID-19 task force has been meeting regularly, and will continue to do so, for as long as necessary. This task force consists of representatives from The Wichita County Public Health District, City and County officials, Texas Department of Emergency Management, United Regional, Kell West, Electra Memorial, Wichita Falls ISD and other districts in the county, Midwestern State University, Vernon College, Sheppard Air Force Base, North Texas Area United Way, Nortex Regional Planning Commission and surrounding community hospitals and healthcare representatives. Our medical community is prepared to respond if and when needed.