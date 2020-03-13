MSU Texas: Students react to coronavirus precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At Midwestern State University, Spring Break is being extended to March 24 and classes are moving to online only, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
While there are not cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County, the university has made the decision that many other universities have done across the country. While some students believe it was the right thing to do, they wish it could have been announced in a better way.
“A lot of students were already panicking a little bit, being like am I going to have to stay home, am I going to have to stay here on campus, what am i supposed to do,” Brea Solis, a junior at the university, said.
The Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Lamb spoke with our crews on Thursday night and explained why they chose to do this now.
“We wanted them to have whatever belongings they wanted, valuables, academic materials," Lamb said. “We wanted them to have them with them since this could be you know we could be looking at a few weeks.”
“I think it’s a good idea just to take early persuasions so that way when people come back they just won’t bring it back here,” Brock Deshay, a freshmen at the university, said.
With the big announcement some students are feeling uncertain about what happens next.
“There’s a lot of questions about what are international students going to be doing and students that are employed by the school who rely on income from campus jobs,” Emily Burns, a senior at the university, said.
Kieth Burns said that with the university remaining open, student workers will be able to work too.
With classes moving to online only, for students like Emily, that transition isn't so smooth.
“It’s interesting as a theater major because a lot of my classes are hands on so this has required a lot of creative thinking in terms of how to juggle things,” Burns said.
As the university continues to keep a close eye on COVID-19, students can get the latest information about how it will affect them on the campus’ Coronavirus page and MSU Safety App.
