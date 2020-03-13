News Channel 6 City Guide: H&R Block

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re talking to tax experts at your local H&R Block offices in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett. They’ve got some tips that can help make sure you end up with the best refund possible.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.