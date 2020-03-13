Temps remain cool with on & off rain Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - So far this morning it’s been on and off moderate rain drifting from Southwest to Northeast across the news Channel 6 viewing area. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60 degrees across much of North Texas, and that may be as warm as they get today. As a cold front digs deeper into Central Texas, our temperatures May cool a few degrees by midday. While Texoma has seen moderate rainfall this morning, strong to severe thunderstorms have been reported South near Abilene and San Angelo. We’ll probably get a break from heavy rain this afternoon but the chance of heavy rain will increase overnight tonight.