Temps remain cool with on & off rain Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - So far this morning it’s been on and off moderate rain drifting from Southwest to Northeast across the news Channel 6 viewing area. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60 degrees across much of North Texas, and that may be as warm as they get today. As a cold front digs deeper into Central Texas, our temperatures May cool a few degrees by midday. While Texoma has seen moderate rainfall this morning, strong to severe thunderstorms have been reported South near Abilene and San Angelo. We’ll probably get a break from heavy rain this afternoon but the chance of heavy rain will increase overnight tonight.
For Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning but Saturday afternoon should be relatively Pleasant with light winds partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees. For Sunday, the best chance for rain will come late in the afternoon and evening. And it looks like we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region through at least Thursday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
