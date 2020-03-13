Three people arrested after high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle last night that started in Wichita Falls and ended outside city limits.
The pursuit lasted for 20 miles and exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.
Those arrested include 23-year-old driver William Rosser and 29-year-old Krista Reynolds.
Rosser is being charged with theft of a vehicle over $2,500 but under $30,000 and evading arrest. His bond has not been set yet.
Krista was being charged with evading arrest with a vehicle. Her bond was set at $7,500.
Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.