UIL contests suspended due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - The University Interscholastic League has suspended all UIL sanctioned contests due to the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas.
The suspension will be in effect from March 16 to March 29.
The announcement also said rehearsals and practices continue to go on at the discretion of the local school district.
Right now, Rider, Iowa Park, City View, Holliday, Windthorst, Archer City athletics will continue outdoor practices.
Hirschi will take spring break off and re-assess after.
Quanah will not practice during the week of March 16-21.
Nocona ISD had already canceled athletic activities during the week of March 16-21.
