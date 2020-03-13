WF Guns & Hoses barbecue cook-off continuing Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WF Guns & Hoses - Cookin’ for Kids just hosted the first day of their 5th annual barbecue cook-off which sees Wichita Falls police officers and fire fighters face off.
Their barbecue competition was held at P2 in Downtown Wichita Falls and will continue on Saturday.
One of the prizes consists of bragging rights and trophies, but the other prize is that it’s all for a great cause.
All proceeds will go to the firefighter And police officer associations for their area children’s projects.
“These officers and firefighters, they’re in the community helping people everyday and this is just one other way that they do,” Sgt. John Spragins, WFPD, president of the Wichita Falls Police Association, said. “I think it’s important for the community to see that and coming out and supporting us means they’re supporting a lot of good charities that we give to.”
Organizers say Saturday’s day of competition will likely be moved inside due to rain.
Anyone who wants to eat is welcome.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.