Wichita County COVID-19 tests: One negative, one pending

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - There continue to be no cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County but two people have been tested for the virus.
The City of Wichita Falls posted that information on their website today.
One of the tests came back negative and the second is still pending.
We have reached out to county health officials to find out when the tests were taken.
Again there are no positive cases at this time.
