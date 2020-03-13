Wichita County Jail visitations suspended

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the Wichita County Detention Center has ceased visitation at both the Downtown and Jail Annex facilities, according to a press release.
The press release said the decision was made in accordance with section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Office of the Governor grants TCJS’s request to suspend 37 Tex. Admin. Code 291.4 Visitation Plan.
The suspension is in effect until the Office of the Governor terminates it or the disasters declaration from March 13, 2020 is lifted or expires.
The WCSO said all efforts will be made to allow attorney visitation so that the court system will not be impacted.
For further information, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner at (940) 766-8100, ext. 8676 or Deputy Brien Conner at (940) 766-8100, ext. 8678.
