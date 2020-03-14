COVID-19 cancellations hurts WF businesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Businesses across Wichita Falls are feeling the impact of the Coronavirus, especially after the cancellation of the St. Patrick's Day Festival.
Organizers say the cancellation was done in the best interest of our community. Each year it brings in thousands of dollars to the city and now it leaves many wondering what to do next.
“It definitely is going to hurt us,” Shawna Larocque, owner of Crashworks Studio, said.
The festival was their biggest advertising campaign of the year for Crashworks and with its cancellation comes loss.
“We're looking at a hit of about $15,000 because of the field trips and birthday parties and things that we got from the marketing that we did for the St. Patrick's Day Festival,” Larocque said.
Right now, with that gone, people are encouraged more than ever to shop local.
“All of the businesses down here for the most part are locally owned, they’re mom and pop shops and we need your business to succeed,” Tagan Couch, owner of Gypsy Kitchen and Bar, said.
“We will still be open tomorrow, we are taking it on a day by day basis we are going to follow whatever guidelines we get from the City and county officials,” Madeleine Calcote, executive director of the Museum of North Texas History said.
Many shops will still stay open this weekend and are all playing it safe.
“We just still want people to come out but be aware that you are in a big group and hopefully just take care of yourself,” Couch said.
“The chocolate we’ve prepped for this so we’re trying to think of ways that we’re not going to induce a huge amount of crowds here but that we can still use those bonbons and things that we’ve made and people can benefit from it as well,” Brooke Willis, owner of B Cocoa Chocolate, said. “We’ve noticed today, I’ve had three customers, like it’s just it’s like crickets around here and I get it I understand it, you don’t blame anyone for it but you can definitely feel it.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.