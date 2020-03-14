Lone Star Muscle Cars hosts car show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lone Star Muscle Cars showed off some sweet rides today at their car show and fundraiser.
Artie Woods has been holding this fundraiser for over 30 years, and despite the cold rainy weather this morning brought, he made sure the show went on.
“For 36 years I’ve had the privilege of being able to serve the north Texas area and make a lot of friends, so that's the thing I’m most thankful for,” said Woods.
“I’ve known Artie basically my whole life, and he's a great guy supporting a great cause,” said Lone Star Muscle Cars Manager Ernie McDonnell.
Woods says he's happy and thankful for the people that come to support the program.
“We like to give the people back something,” said Woods.
“I remember back when I was in high school having Artie come around, so he's been around for a while,” said McDonnell.
Woods says when it comes to the support his fundraiser got, it is something that is unmatched.
