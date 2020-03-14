Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest 79 years later

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On December 7th, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Fireman 1st. Class Bethel Walters was aboard the USS West Virginia. That attack killed all 106 crewmen aboard, including Walters. He was among those who’s remains went unidentified and was interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In 2017 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, using DNA analysis, was able to identify his remains.
Now 79 years after the United States entered the second World War, Bethel Walters has returned to Texas, to be buried next to his family.
Three days before he was laid to rest, Bethel was flown from Hawaii to Dallas, Texas. From there he and his family was escorted by the Patriot Guard to a funeral home in Bowie. Along the route, hundred of families, veterans, and first responders gathered to honor him.
On a drizzly and overcast Saturday morning Bethel Walters was buried, surrounded by his family. Taps could be heard across the cemetery then the 21-gun salute rang out. The flag that draped his coffin was folded neatly and presented to family.
A guitar began to be played and children sang Amazing Grace, today was meant to honor Bethel Walters’s life.
“That was my goal to take care of his mother’s wishes, my grandmother, because she wanted him buried by her and it only took 80 years to get it done,” Patrick Walters, Bethel’s nephew, said. “It makes you appreciate America a whole lot more and in small communities like this when you see your friends out here and everything you see somebody else that showed up for this.”
One of those who attended, was Bill Miller, the Bowie Mayor.
"I came out here number one because I’m a veteran, 27 year Navy veteran and when I found out about Bethel being identified with his remains and I told Patrick I wanted of be a part of this,” Miller said.
Earlier this week, Miller honored Bethel at a city council meeting.
“I've dedicated today March 14th, 2020 as Bethel Walters day for the city of Bowie,” Miller said.
People came from across the country to support the family and to honor the fallen sailor.
“I just want to thank everybody for the great job they’ve done, the job you’ve done reporting this and keeping everybody informed with what we’re doing,” Walters said.
