Psychologist explains why people are panic shopping

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As COVID-19 continues to spread and make headlines, it’s natural that many are concerned. We are also seeing that concern turn into fear.
On Friday, we took a look at why and what makes people go from wanting to be prepared to a panic buying rush.
“A little bit of panic is not surprising when we get in a situation that we are unsure of or unfamiliar with," Dr. David Sabine, clinical psychologist, said. "You know the people have the flu every year but nobody gets all excited about that but this is a different strain a different thing and we are hearing a lot different things.”
Without a lot of clarity in the beginning about what to do, Dr. Sabine said many turned to neighbors and social media for answers.
“And I think we are just now beginning after weeks of this experience to hear from people in authority the actual epidemiologists and physicians saying this is what we have to do and so that is why I think the panic seems to happen, is lack of clarity," Dr. Sabine said.
That panic is the rush to store up on a number of supplies from toilet paper to cleaning products, leaving a lot of people who need supplies form the store frustrated.
“So I went to the store and there was no toilet paper," Baylee Jenkins, concerned shopper, said. "My house was low on toilet paper and the fact that everybody else decided that they needed to stock up on toilet paper did not leave me any chances of having any.”
It wasn’t just toilet paper the store was out of.
“Paper towels were out, disinfectants were out, sanitizer was out, baby wipes and diapers were on the verge of being out so a lot of things are out," Jenkins said. "I’m just really frustrated that I cannot get the supplies that I need.”
With so many empty shelves, we asked Dr. Sabine why people have this sense of fear. He referred to an experiment to better explain.
“They would have a live cockroach run down a little corner that they built and in the corner it would also light up a parallel corner on the other side and they could see another cockroach over there," Dr. Sabine said. "When there is another cockroach running, this cockroach ran faster than usual. There is an evolutionary advantage. If something is running I better get going because the slowest one gets stomped on”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.