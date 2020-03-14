Sewing enthusiasts make teddy bears for children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some sewing enthusiasts came together to brighten up the day of some lucky kids on Friday.
They were busy working on handmade teddy bears that will be donated to the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas in Wichita Falls.
“This is actually a nation wide project amongst the sewing machine stores that offer a free class like this where they can make bears for charity,” Judy Reams, owner of Ace Sewing Center, said.
Reams is even considering holding a similar class on Saturday for those that can’t attend during the week.
