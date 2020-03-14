Sugar Plum is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a sweet calico cat named Sugar Plum.
Sugar Plum has siblings named Chocolate Chip and Gum Drop and her mom’s name is Sunshine.
If you would like to meet Sugar Plum and her family, you can stop by Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
