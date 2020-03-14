Texoma meal services working to serve community amid coronavirus concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As more and more agencies across Texoma work to prevent an outbreak, new national guidelines are being put in place to make the doors of those agencies looking to help people stay open.
Those guidelines can be seen firsthand when you walk up the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
“We’re having visitors as they come identify if they’ve been out of the country or if they’ve been ill and if so we’re asking them not to come in today,” explained Kara Nickens, the food bank’s CEO, “we’re also having them wash their hands and use hand-sanitizer to help mitigate some of the issues we could have.”
“Absolutely taking those to heart so that we don’t spread it,” added Michael Richter, the executive director of the Burkburnett Senior Citizens’ Activity Center, “we don’t want to spread it.”
As more events and organizations close down events, in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus, food services such as the food bank and Meals on Wheels, are tasked with an especially hard challenge: how to serve a community in need while also staying safe?
“We’re taking that extra effort because we don’t want anyone to get sick. So we just want to take care of our community,” Richter said.
Over in Burkburnett, Richter has been working with the national officials to establish sanitatin protocols... and a plan to provide shelf-safe food in case the entire shelter has to shut down.
“Even if we do get to worst case scenario and we do have to close down we have a back-up plan,” added Richter, “we just can’t stop feeding people.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic such uncharted territory for so many residents, both the food bank and Meals on Wheels say the most important thing is to take care of the community.
Both Nickens and Richter said if, for any reason, you do not wish to use their services/cannot due to concerns over the coronavirus, contact them to figure out a new plan.
