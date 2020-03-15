Churches react to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is National Day of Prayer.
First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls held a worship service this morning, with the focus being the national outrage about the coronavirus.
Despite the global panic, First Baptist Church Pastor of Missions & Media Rod Payne says they feel this is an opportunity to step up their service to people in the community.
“We are constantly monitoring both the local as well as the state and what is taking place nationally,” said Payne. “We regularly clean and sanitize but we've even stepped up our game now in light of what's taking place around the world.”
“People around us are fearful and some of them are ill,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Bob McCartney. “They are sick because of this virus and we pray for healing for those who are sick.”
Pastor Payne says even those who didn’t make it in to the service today still worshiped along online or on their Facebook page.
He adds that they have also disinfected every touchable surface in all the First Baptist Church facilities and will continue to do so.
