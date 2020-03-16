Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has gone ahead with right shoulder surgery as the NBA waits for word on when the season might resume. Brunson needed the procedure to repair his labrum. He has been out three weeks but didn't have surgery because he was hoping to return. Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket. The NBA season won't resume before early April because of the coronavirus pandemic.